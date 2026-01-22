Environment dept to probe claim of pig waste pollution off Tanjung Sepat

A stream in Tanjung Sepat was allegedly polluted by pig waste flowing toward the sea. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor environment department is investigating a claim that a stretch of sea off Tanjung Sepat in Kuala Langat has been polluted by pig waste.

The department’s officers have been ordered to verify the complaint, its director Wandi Yadzid Yaakob told FMT.

This comes after Harakah yesterday quoted PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as claiming pig farms in the area were disposing of pig waste without proper treatment or compliance with regulations, with the effluent flowing into the Straits of Malacca.

He attributed it to a lack of proper waste management at the farms, and said the waste could be seen flowing into the sea.

Fadhli said the situation had not only caused discomfort to nearby residents, but had become a “time bomb” that would harm marine life in the area if not handled promptly.

He called on the federal government to intervene via the environment and veterinary departments.

On Jan 12, Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim said the state government would shut down pig farms at Kampung Ladang Tumbuk in Tanjung Sepat.

He said licence renewals would not be approved until farmers relocate to the centralised pig farming area at Bukit Tagar, a site spanning about 202ha that is being developed as a closed-system facility with buffer zones to address odour and pollution concerns.