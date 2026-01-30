Only 30 pig farms left in Kuala Langat, says exco man

Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim said the state government has informed the affected farmers that pig farming cannot continue in certain locations. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : The Selangor government is actively carrying out the clearing of pig farms and has closed 80 farms, with only just over 30 currently still operating in Kuala Langat compared to the 115 previously reported, said state executive councillor Izham Hashim.

This follows a series of measures to improve livestock management, as part of a state policy to ensure pig farm management is conducted in a more organised and sustainable manner, he said.

He said the executive council meeting today approved the measures he had proposed.

“I will also hold another dialogue session soon with the community and Chinese associations to provide better understanding. We want to manage this industry better for the benefit of all parties,” he told reporters today.

Izham noted that these improvements are essential as unsustainable farming risks causing various issues, including disease outbreaks that ultimately harm the industry itself.

He said the state government has informed the affected farmers of the management policy and emphasised that farming activities cannot continue in certain locations.

However, the state government has provided a reasonable grace period for the gradual and orderly clearing and relocation of the farms.

“This is primarily a relocation process. We are giving them time because there are piglets that are still small and cannot be disposed of immediately; they need to reach the appropriate age first,” he said.

In a separate development, he clarified that the current livestock disease issues in the state involve African swine fever and not the Nipah virus. “African swine fever does not infect humans, it affects only domestic pigs and wild boars,” he added.