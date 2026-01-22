Malaysia condemns latest Israeli attacks in Gaza

The latest attacks resulted in the loss of civilian lives and impeded access to safety and essential services. (AFP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia strongly condemns the latest attacks by Israeli forces in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of civilians, including children and journalists.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the attacks constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

The ministry stressed that the attacks was a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement declared by US president Donald Trump as part of his 20-point peace plan on Sept 29, 2025.

“Malaysia reiterates that all parties to the conflict are obliged to uphold international law.

“Attacks that result in the loss of civilian lives and impede access to safety and essential services are unacceptable and undermine efforts towards de-escalation, peace, and stability,” it said.

Malaysia reiterated its call for an immediate and sustained cessation of hostilities and for all parties to recommit to a return to meaningful negotiations towards a just and lasting peace.