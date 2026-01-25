Perlis MB not meddling in PAS’s affairs, says Bersatu leader

Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said PAS leaders should check their facts before making claims. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Bersatu leader has denied that Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah is meddling in PAS’s affairs after he reportedly called for three of the party’s former assemblymen to be allowed to sit as independents.

Urging PAS leaders to check their facts, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said he was present at a meeting at the home of PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin, and did not hear Abu Bakar propose anything that would interfere with PAS’s internal affairs.

Instead, Tun Faisal said, the menteri besar from Bersatu had only raised administrative issues linked to the delivery of aid and services in the three state seats declared by the assembly speaker as vacant.

The seats are Guar Sanji, Bintong and Chuping, held by Ridzuan Hashim, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Saad Seman, all from PAS, respectively.

The trio have since taken the matter to court, leaving their status uncertain until a decision is made.

Abu Bakar was reported to have suggested that they should continue serving as elected representatives, even if they sit as independents, while the dispute is resolved.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had since hit out at the proposal, saying Abu Bakar should focus on running the state and stop interfering in the affairs of other parties.

Tun Faisal said Abu Bakar’s suggestions were aimed at political stability and the welfare of voters, including a possible “win-win” solution in which the trio can withdraw their suit and the speaker retract the vacant seats decision.

If that cannot happen, he said, Abu Bakar could set up service centres in the three constituencies to help the residents, especially with welfare matters.

“As Muslim leaders, it is better to practise ‘tabayyun’ (verification) and seek accurate information before making reckless accusations. Keep away from spreading slander and causing fitnah,” he said.