Why the rush to sack 3 Perlis reps, asks PAS spiritual leader

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has questioned the haste in terminating the party membership of three former Perlis assemblymen, saying the matter was not referred to the syura council for deliberation.

He said the syura council would convene soon to deliberate on the appeals submitted by the three former assemblymen — Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping).

“The issue was previously raised briefly at an earlier session, and an upcoming meeting will discuss it more thoroughly and reach a decision,” he was quoted as saying.

Hashim said any disciplinary action should reflect Islamic wisdom and an educational approach when judging wrongdoing, citing an example from the Quran to illustrate his point.

“I would like to give an analogy of a story about a woman who confessed to adultery and asked to be punished by the Prophet Muhammad SAW, but he postponed the punishment several times to safeguard the welfare of the unborn child and the child who was to be born,” he said.

“What does this mean? In Islam, there is just consideration.”

He said PAS leaders should learn from this by not closing the door entirely on repentance or correction.

“Based on that, I suggest that the leadership take heed and avoid finalising a punishment in a way that completely shuts the door on members who wish to repent or correct their mistakes, especially when those involved have dependents,” he said.

Yesterday, PAS assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman said the Perlis trio’s termination of membership was final due to a clause in the party’s constitution passed at last year’s muktamar.

He said the clause stipulates that any termination of a PAS lawmaker’s membership is considered a “final decision”.

The three former assemblymen’s seats were declared vacant after PAS terminated their membership following allegations that they had withdrawn support for then-menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

They have since submitted a formal appeal to the syura council on their PAS membership status, citing provisions under the party constitution.