Back off, Perlis MB told after call to reinstate 3 ex-PAS reps

PAS’s Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (left) said Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah should stay out of the party’s affairs after proposing the reinstatement of three sacked PAS assemblymen as independents.

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader has pushed back against Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah over his proposal to reinstate three former PAS assemblymen as independents.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said Abu Bakar, who is from Bersatu, should focus on governing the state and refrain from interfering in the affairs of other political parties.

“The three former PAS assemblymen had their memberships terminated because they breached party discipline, as clearly stipulated in the party’s constitution.

“PAS cannot compromise on disciplinary issues like this,” he said in a Facebook post today.

“Abu Bakar should just focus on governing the state and make sure he doesn’t end up being the shortest-serving Perlis menteri besar in history.”

Yesterday, Abu Bakar was reported as saying that Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) should be reinstated as elected representatives, even if they remain as independents.

He said the three still have a mandate to serve their constituents, Utusan Malaysia reported

Their seats were declared vacant after PAS terminated their membership following allegations that they had withdrawn support for then-menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Fadhli also took a swipe at Abu Bakar by recalling the menteri besar’s own political conduct in November 2023, when he allegedly “declared war” on the Perlis leadership after not being appointed to the state executive council.

“If PAS wants to play politics, the six PAS assemblymen can declare ‘war’ like the menteri besar himself once did,” he said.

“But the thing is, PAS assemblymen are not like the menteri besar. Our party is also not like the menteri besar’s party. The people come first.”