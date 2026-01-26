Anwar calls for robust audit system to curb leakages

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as finance minister, cautioned that the audit system should not be viewed as a burden but as a major effort to improve national governance.

PUTRAJAYA : The national audit system must be continuously strengthened in a professional, transparent and accountable manner to curb leakages and prevent the abuse of power, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at the opening of the 120th anniversary celebration of the national audit department, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the ability to conduct effective audits reflected a nation’s dedication to integrity and sound governance.

“Auditing is not just about correcting accounts; it ensures that the country’s systems and management improve, become more transparent and more accountable.

“Weaknesses or delays in auditing will allow leakages and abuse to continue,” he said.

Anwar also linked the function of auditing to the principles of public accountability, including those in Islamic traditions, which emphasise responsibility, transparency and stewardship in administration.

He said over the past two to three years, the government had provided ample room for audit reforms across ministries and agencies to accelerate improvements to the nation’s audit system.

He highlighted the passage of the Audit (Amendment) Act 2024 as a step towards continuous improvement, stressing the need for audits that are faster, more accurate, and focused on delivering impact to the people.

Anwar cautioned that the audit system should not be viewed as a burden but as a major effort to improve national governance.

“I am providing every possible space to accelerate these reforms and achieve a level we can be proud of.

“But audits must be effective, timely and beneficial to the public at large, not just a routine exercise,” he said.

He reiterated that a strengthened audit system would elevate the country’s standing and boost public confidence in government institutions.