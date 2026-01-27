7 naturalised players cleared to play after CAS stay, says FAM

The seven footballers featured in Malaysia’s 4-0 win against Vietnam in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier in June. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has allowed the seven suspended Harimau Malaya players to resume playing, according to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

In a statement on Facebook, FAM said CAS had granted the application for a stay of execution submitted by the players.

“This decision means that the 12-month suspension from all football-related activities imposed by Fifa on the seven Harimau Malaya players has been temporarily suspended.

“They are allowed to continue their careers and take part in any football-related activities until a final decision on the appeal at CAS is made,” FAM said.

The players are Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

Fifa had suspended them over allegations of document falsification.