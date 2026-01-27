7 naturalised players cleared to play after CAS stay, says FAM

In a statement on Facebook, FAM said CAS had granted the application for a stay of execution submitted by the players.
“This decision means that the 12-month suspension from all football-related activities imposed by Fifa on the seven Harimau Malaya players has been temporarily suspended.
“They are allowed to continue their careers and take part in any football-related activities until a final decision on the appeal at CAS is made,” FAM said.
The players are Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.
Fifa had suspended them over allegations of document falsification.