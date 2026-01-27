Bung’s son Naim sworn in as Kinabatangan MP

Naim Kurniawan Moktar being sworn in as Kinabatangan MP in the Dewan Rakyat today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Newly-elected Kinabatangan MP Naim Kurniawan Moktar took his oath as a member of the Dewan Rakyat at Parliament today.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, ahead of Ministers’ Question Time.

Naim won the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election on Saturday with a majority of 14,214 votes in a three-cornered contest.

He defeated Warisan’s Saddi Abdul Rahman who secured 5,638 votes, and independent candidate Goldam Hamid who garnered 946 votes.

The Kinabatangan by-election followed the death of the incumbent, Naim’s father Bung Moktar Radin, on Dec 5 last year.

In his proclamation speech after the swearing-in ceremony, Johari expressed hope that Naim would provide the best service to the residents in his constituency, and play a constructive role in the Dewan Rakyat for the benefit of the people and nation.

“I hope the Honourable Member will continue the legacy and contributions of his late father by making meaningful contributions, and that he will serve with excellence and dedication,” he said.

Naim also posed his first question in the Dewan Rakyat to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during Ministers’ Question Time on the potential for attracting investment in rural areas, including the Kinabatangan constituency.