PN yet to decide on executive council, amendments for presidential council, says report

A source said that draft party constitutional changes have stalled, despite an understanding between Bersatu and PAS, led by Muhyiddin Yassin and Abdul Hadi Awang.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) has yet to decide on the formation of an executive council and proposed amendments related to the powers of its presidential council, according to a report.

Quoting a source, Utusan Malaysia reported that the matter was agreed on in principle during a meeting between PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin on Jan 16.

“Following that meeting, Bersatu was supposed to prepare a draft of the proposed amendments to PN’s constitution and submit it to PAS for discussion and approval at the party level,” the source was quoted as saying.

“However, PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan suddenly called a PN Supreme Council meeting, which allegedly breached the coalition’s constitution, and Muhyiddin was not invited.”

The source also said that MIPP was initially not invited to the meeting.

“This raises questions over Takiyuddin’s motives, especially after an understanding had been reached between the presidents of PN’s two main component parties,” the source added.

Takiyuddin, the PAS secretary-general, confirmed yesterday that Muhyiddin was not invited to this week’s Supreme Council meeting as he was no longer a member, following his decision to step down as PN chairman on Dec 30 after the Perlis political crisis.

He also said that his party had no issue backing Muhyiddin’s appointment as chairman of PN’s presidential council.

Malaysiakini previously reported that PAS and Bersatu had reached an agreement for Muhyiddin to assume the top post in the presidential council.

In August last year, PN was reported to have officially formed its presidential council, comprising the leaders of the coalition’s four component parties.

The council was set up to resolve issues that remained deadlocked at the Supreme Council level and was said to have the final say.

It was also reported that an “executive council”, which was rumoured would co-exist with its Supreme Council, would be led by Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

However, Muhyiddin had shot down claims that such a council would be set up.