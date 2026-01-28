Focus on our real enemy, Tuan Ibrahim urges PN colleagues

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Malaysians are banking on PN.

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has urged his Perikatan Nasional colleagues to put an end to the friendly fire that has erupted over the coalition’s chairmanship.

Tuan Ibrahim said all PN components should focus on their actual political rivals instead of bickering among themselves.

“All parties must stop issuing public statements that only worsen the situation and to instead prioritise internal mechanisms to prudently resolve any turmoil.

“The people are banking on PN. The unity that we have built all this while would surely unnerve and be envied by our political rivals, especially Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional.

“Therefore, let us not give our enemies ammo to divide us. Differences of opinion must be managed in a mature manner to preserve our unity,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME