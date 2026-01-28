Govt planning automated plate recognition to replace roadblocks

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the ministry is working to integrate automatic number plate recognition systems on highways with JPJ databases, allowing enforcement to be carried out without stopping vehicles. (Facebook pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The transport ministry is looking to move away from traditional roadblocks which often cause heavy traffic, and will instead adopt automated enforcement using number plate recognition technology, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said the ministry was working to integrate automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems on highways with road transport department (JPJ) databases, allowing enforcement to be carried out without stopping vehicles.

“We must move towards a new approach. Usually when roadblocks are done physically, it causes long queues and congestion,” Loke said, adding that traditional roadblocks with narrow lanes that slow traffic were no longer effective.

“We don’t need to stop cars anymore. We (can) check through cameras,” he told a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters here today.

Loke said highway operators such as PLUS had already begun rolling out ANPR systems for toll collection, and that the ministry planned to integrate these systems with the JPJ and MySikap databases.

“If we integrate the data, we can immediately know whether the vehicle’s road tax is valid, whether there is insurance, or whether the vehicle is stolen,” he said.

He said the initiative was part of the ministry’s broader reform agenda to enable faster and smarter enforcement through the use of technology and data while reducing the burden on the public.

Loke also said that the ministry was shifting towards outcome-based enforcement, where the priority is reducing accidents, improving traffic flow and ensuring compliance rather than conducting large-scale physical roadblocks that cause disruptions for road users.

He said clearer communication and visible results would remain central to the ministry’s approach in 2026, as public satisfaction and safety were the key measures of success.