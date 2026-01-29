Lawyer calls for clarity on closure of Apandi probe

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo previously questioned the status of the 2022 investigation into Apandi Ali over his handling of the 1MDB case.

PETALING JAYA : Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo has questioned the speed and thoroughness of the police investigation into former attorney-general Apandi Ali, who was alleged to have abused his power while handling the 1MDB case.

In a statement today, Sangeet said investigations were initiated around July 2022 but classified as requiring no further action (NFA) by October of the same year.

She cited High Court findings from a 2022 libel suit between Apandi and DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, which noted that Apandi’s internal task force had recommended further investigation but that the case was closed instead.

The court also questioned Apandi’s swift acceptance of the donation explanation and his refusal to seek mutual legal assistance from foreign authorities, among other findings, she said.

“The former attorney-general owed Malaysians a duty to act independently, to verify evidence, and to pursue all avenues of investigation, including assistance from foreign authorities.

“This is not a small matter, yet police reports arising from these findings were investigated and closed as NFA within just a few months, without any clear public explanation,” Sangeet said.

She said civil courts had acknowledged that the closure of these investigations raised legitimate questions.

“Were police investigations into this carried out with the same level of scrutiny? The government must provide details as to what was really investigated and explain why the investigation was conducted and closed in such haste,” she said.

In August 2022, police confirmed they had questioned Apandi regarding reports alleging abuse of power during his tenure as attorney-general.

Apandi had cleared former prime minister Najib Razak of wrongdoing over funds deposited into Najib’s personal accounts, which Najib said were political donations from the Saudi royal family.

However, during cross-examination last week in a lawsuit brought by SRC International and its subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, Najib acknowledged that the RM42 million deposited into his accounts was not a Saudi donation based on “subsequent knowledge” he acquired, although he had initially believed otherwise.

He said he had expected authorities to verify the authenticity of the donation after controversies emerged in 2015.