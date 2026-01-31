I won’t order NFA in Rafizi son’s case, says Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (left) told the Dewan Rakyat this week that information on the case was shared with Rafizi Ramli last month.

KULIM : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he will not instruct police to shelve the case involving Rafizi Ramli’s son as one requiring “no further action” (NFA). He said any decision by the police to do so must depend on the progress of the investigation.

Saifuddin said it is the duty of the police to carry out an investigation once a report is lodged, and that the pace of the probe depends on whether fresh leads emerge.

He added that he would not issue any directive regarding the status of an investigation, as it could be seen as interference if the police later uncover new clues. “Whether it is classified as NFA or otherwise, I leave it to the police,” he told reporters here.

Rafizi’s 12-year-old son was attacked at a shopping mall in Putrajaya last August, with CCTV footage showing two men following his wife’s car on a motorcycle prior to the incident. Rafizi’s son, who was dragged and stabbed with a syringe, was taken to hospital for treatment. The assailants escaped.

Rafizi had recently said the police need not spend more time on his son’s case if there were no new leads. He said he would write to the prime minister, the home minister and the police requesting the case be classified as NFA.

On Wednesday, Saifuddin told the Dewan Rakyat that he could not publicly disclose details of the investigation but confirmed that the information had been shared with Rafizi at a meeting last month.