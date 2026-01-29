RoS can act against PN if chairman’s post abolished, says Takiyuddin

Perikatan Nasional deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan described the spat over the coalition’s chairmanship as a storm in a teacup.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Registrar of Societies (RoS) can take action against Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the event that the coalition abolishes the chairman’s role, Takiyuddin Hassan said today in denying that PAS and Bersatu had agreed to do away with the post.

Takiyuddin, the PN deputy secretary-general, said the chairmanship was a role stipulated in the coalition’s constitution.

“If we make any changes, the authorities like RoS can take action,” he said in a press conference outside Parliament.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin previously claimed in a letter that PAS and his party had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the coalition’s restructuring at a meeting held at his residence more than a week ago.

Muhyiddin claimed that during the meeting, the two parties had agreed to PN’s restructuring, which would see Bersatu heading the presidential council and the executive committee being led by PAS.

Among the PAS leaders who attended the meeting were president Abdul Hadi Awang, deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and Takiyuddin who is the party’s secretary-general.

Tuan Ibrahim subsequently denied Muhyiddin’s claim.

Speaking today, Takiyuddin described the turmoil in PN over the chairmanship as “a storm in a teacup” and suggested that Muhyiddin was to blame.

“An internal issue in PN should not become a national one,” he added.

PN currently has no chairman following Muhyiddin’s resignation which took effect on Jan 1.

Muhyiddin, in his letter dated Jan 27, said despite the two parties supposedly agreeing to abolish the chairman’s role, he was informed that Takiyuddin had issued an invitation for an extraordinary Supreme Council meeting to discuss, among other matters, the appointment of a new PN chairman.

“This particular agenda is not in line with what was agreed on by Bersatu and PAS leaders on Jan 16. This is why the Jan 29 meeting was cancelled,” he said.

It was reported on Jan 27 that the PN Supreme Council meeting scheduled for today had been cancelled, with the heads of PN’s four components set to convene at Muhyiddin’s home instead.