Russian firm eyes spaceport project in Sabah

Qhazanah Sabah Bhd chairman Anifah Aman accepting a miniature model of the Soyuz launch vehicle from Glavkosmos deputy director-general Vitaly Safonov at a meeting yesterday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos is in talks with the Sabah government’s investment arm Qhazanah Sabah Bhd on developing a spaceport in the state.

Qhazanah Sabah chairman Anifah Aman said a study by Glavkosmos had identified Sabah as the most suitable location in Southeast Asia for orbital launches, including low-earth and sun-synchronous orbits, due to its strategic geography and safe rocket stage drop zones.

“The spaceport’s development would also provide high-paying income for more than 2,000 people,” he said in a Facebook post after a Glavkosmos delegation headed by its deputy director-general Vitaly Safonov called on him.

The Russian proposal comes in the wake of plans announced last year for Malaysia to set up its own rocket launch pad, with three locations shortlisted in Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah.

The Pahang government also stated in April that a feasibility study was being carried out for a proposed spaceport project in Nenasi, Pekan.

In September, Malaysian Space Agency director-general Azlikamil Napiah said Malaysia is poised to become Southeast Asia’s first nation with its own rocket launch pad by 2029.

Azlikamil said three parties have shown interest in carrying out the project, which would include creating Malaysia’s own earth observation satellite, building a space city and offering rocket launch services.

Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space company Roscosmos, is the operator of commercial Soyuz-2 launches from the spaceports of Vostochny, Baikonur and Plesetsk. It is also authorised to operate “space tourist” flights.

Last year, it set a record of 51 simultaneous launches of Russian satellites into orbit.