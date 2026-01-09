Anifah Aman begins duties as Qhazanah Sabah chairman

Qhazanah Sabah Berhad chairman Anifah Aman receiving a briefing on his first day in office today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parti Cinta Sabah president Anifah Aman clocked in today for his first day as chairman of the Sabah government’s investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah Berhad, following his appointment by chief minister Hajiji Noor.

In a brief Facebook post, Anifah said he was given a briefing by Qhazanah Sabah acting group CEO Rudy Jaglul, and was introduced to the company’s senior officers.

“Insya-Allah, I will conduct the duties entrusted to me as best I can for the sake of the Sabah government,” he said.

Anifah takes over from former Sindumin assemblyman Yusof Yacob, who was appointed Qhazanah Sabah chairman in January 2023.

His appointment comes days after Hazem Mubarak Musa, the son of Sabah governor Musa Aman, was also appointed chairman of two government-linked companies -: Sawit Kinabalu, and Borneo Samudera.