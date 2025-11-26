Bongawan needs rep who can stand up to federal pressure, says Anifah

GRS’s Bongawan candidate, Anifah Aman, said he does not need federal blessings to speak. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : GRS’s Bongawan candidate, Anifah Aman, has called on voters to choose a representative who can “stand up to federal pressure” and deliver long-overdue development as Sabah enters what he described as a defining decade for economic growth in the state’s south.

Nine candidates are contesting the Bongawan seat at Saturday’s state election, and the former foreign minister has positioned himself as the only candidate with both the seniority and the independence to take on federal leaders on Sabah’s behalf.

“I left Umno because I refused to be bound by promises that were never fulfilled. I formed my own party because Sabah must chart its own future,” said the Parti Cinta Sabah president in a statement today.

“I don’t need federal blessings to speak. I don’t wait for Kuala Lumpur to decide what Sabah deserves.”

Anifah said Bongawan, strategically located within a developing southern growth corridor, requires a representative with enough political weight to secure large-scale projects and negotiate directly with both the state and federal governments.

“This constituency needs a leap forward, not another cycle of small projects and delayed promises,” he said.

“If Bongawan wants real change, it must choose a leader brave enough to demand it. I’m offering all of myself to you.”

He warned that Bongawan risks “another five years of stagnation” if voters select a candidate too dependent on support from Putrajaya.

He accused Barisan Nasional candidate Mohamad Alamin of lacking autonomy, stating that the deputy foreign minister would be too busy with his responsibilities at Putrajaya to serve Bongawan residents.

“Bongawan cannot afford a part-time assemblyman,” he said.

Anifah said while incumbent Daud Yusof of Warisan is widely regarded as approachable and active, Bongawan residents have become increasingly aware that major structural issues, including employment, infrastructure gaps, uneven access to education, and slow investment, remain unresolved.

“Daud is a good man, and I respect him. But after 10 years, the limits of his political influence are clear. Bongawan now needs someone who can pull national attention, investment, and policy change.”

In addition to Anifah, Daud and Mohamad, the other candidates for the Bongawan seat are Dolores Michael (STAR), Ridzuan Firdaus (Perikatan Nasional), Royston Adven (Parti Impian Sabah), Peter Matinjal (KDM), Hussin Dasar @ Esah (PPRS) and independent Haris Tahir.