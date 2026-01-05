Hazem Mubarak Musa appointed as chairman to 2 Sabah GLCs

Hazem Mubarak Musa, the son of Sabah governor Musa Aman, hopes to drive growth at these two companies. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Hazem Mubarak Musa has been appointed as chairman to two Sabah government-linked companies – Sawit Kinabalu, and Borneo Samudera.

Hazeem, the Sungai Manila assemblyman, thanked chief minister Hajiji Noor for entrusting him with the role, The Star reported.

“I very much appreciate the appointment, and it strengthens my resolve to ensure the GLCs continue to excel,” he was quoted as saying.

He expressed hope to drive growth at these two companies.

According to past reports, Hazem, 43, the son of Sabah governor Musa Aman, is a director of a palm oil company.