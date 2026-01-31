2 tankers detained over RM512mil crude oil transfers off Penang

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said a marine patrol boat made an inspection after a report was lodged at 1am on Thursday. (MMEA pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Two oil tankers have been detained on suspicion of carrying out ship-to-ship transfer of RM512 million in crude oil off northwest Penang last Thursday.

A marine patrol boat made an inspection after a report was lodged at 1am on two tankers found anchored 24 nautical miles west of Muka Head.

The vessels were found moored together and are suspected of engaging in ship-to-ship transfer activities, said Suffi Ramli, the Penang director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“The two vessels carried 53 crew members comprising Chinese, Myanmar, Iranian, Pakistani and Indian nationals. The value of the seized crude oil exceeded RM512 million, while the value of both oil tankers amounted to RM718 million,” he said.

Suffi said the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for anchoring without permission.