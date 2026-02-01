Illegal immigrants learning Malay before being smuggled in

MMEA Kelantan director Erwan Shah Soahdi said syndicates bringing in illegal immigrants are adopting sophisticated tools such as drones to observe landing zones and track enforcement movements. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Investigations into illegal immigration routes along Kelantan’s coastline have uncovered a striking trend: undocumented migrants are being taught Malay in their home country before even setting foot in Malaysia.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said this is believed to be part of their strategy to help the illegal immigrants navigate their surroundings with less suspicion, particularly in rural or semi-remote areas, reported Bernama.

MMEA Kelantan director Erwan Shah Soahdi said the emphasis on language training reflects how smuggling networks are adapting to enforcement pressure and technological change, with the finding pointing to a level of preparation that goes beyond opportunistic border crossings

Erwan said syndicates are investing in language training to ensure that the illegal immigrants reduce their exposure to the local community after arrival.

Upon landing, he said, they typically avoid populated areas, moving instead through small rivers, forest fringes and isolated terrain before being picked up by vehicles operating inland.

He also said there are groups adopting sophisticated tools such as drones to observe landing zones and track enforcement movements.

Their tactics often involve staggered boat movements, advance reconnaissance, and tightly timed landings.

Based on MMEA’s arrest and seizure records, he said, the waters along the Kelantan-Terengganu border have emerged as key intrusion points.

Records show such boats typically operate 120 to 130 nautical miles offshore, hugging the border line with clear escape routes in mind.