Petrol smuggling fear after abnormal sales near Thai border

PETALING JAYA : Significantly higher fuel sales at nine petrol stations near the Thai border have raised fears of possible smuggling – or “possible misappropriation” – of subsidised petrol and diesel, a senior domestic trade official said today.

The sale figures at the nine stations were significantly higher than those in other areas, but sales dropped sharply after enforcement officers were stationed there, said Azman Adam, the enforcement director-general of the domestic trade and cost of living ministry.

Speaking to reporters in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, while on an inspection visit, he said the drop was an early sign of abnormal activity in the subsidised fuel supply chain. The ministry was assessing whether the sales figures reflected local consumption or were influenced by other factors, Bernama reported.

Azman said closed-circuit television systems would be installed at all petrol stations in the border areas starting this year to strengthen enforcement. The move is aimed at curbing leakages and misappropriation of RON95 petrol and diesel, particularly at high-risk locations suspected of being targeted by syndicates.

“Without tight control, a single person can siphon or fill up to 40 jerry cans of petrol. The installation of CCTVs and use of data will therefore form a crucial basis to support investigations and enforcement action,” he added.

Azman said the ministry has yet to consider restricting supplies of petrol and diesel at the nine petrol stations, but was giving priority to continuous monitoring and intelligence gathering.

“A phased approach will be adopted to ensure enforcement is carried out prudently without affecting the legitimate needs of local consumers.

“Further investigations would include examining population profiles, local economic activities and vehicle movement patterns in the border areas to ensure any enforcement action taken is based on data and a comprehensive assessment,” he said.

The monitoring was conducted in four border districts of Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah and Jeli, he said after visiting the Rantau Panjang border checkpoint today.

Azman said 17 signboards on import and export prohibitions would be installed at all border checkpoints.

The warning signs will clearly display the ban on RON95 petrol purchases by foreigners, as well as restrictions on taking out packaged cooking oil and other controlled items.