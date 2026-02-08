Kelantan govt seeks to enhance trishaw services in Kota Bharu

The state government said there are only 16 trishaw riders registered with the Tourism Information Centre in Kota Bharu, and all of them are over 70 years old. (Bernama pic)

KOTA BHARU : The Kelantan state government will look into proposals from the Kelantan state licensed tour guide association to promote trishaw services as a state tourism icon.

State tourism, culture, arts and heritage committee chairman Kamarudin Noor said reaching a consensus on the matter would take time and require the cooperation of all stakeholders, including trishaw operators, tour agencies, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We admit that trishaw services around Kota Bharu city are struggling, as the number of riders is declining and most of them are senior citizens.

“So far, only 16 trishaws are registered with the Tourism Information Centre (TIC) in Kota Bharu, and all the riders are over 70 years old,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Kamarudin said the challenges facing the trishaw service in the state were also linked to declining interest among young people, with most of the trishaws remaining privately owned.

“Since 2025, the state government has provided financial assistance of RM500 per month to each trishaw rider registered with TIC, up from RM100 per month previously, to help ease their burden.

“I have also asked TIC to coordinate this effort to assist trishaw riders, including providing waiting areas for passengers, setting fares, and establishing suitable travel routes,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the trishaw, once the main mode of transportation in Kota Bharu, is now facing challenges to remain relevant, despite its value as a cultural heritage and tourist attraction in the state.

The lack of basic amenities such as dedicated stations and specific signage is seen as one of the factors making it difficult for tourists to obtain trishaw services, thus affecting the sustainability of the trishaw rider.