Overloaded passenger boats detained off Port Klang

Passengers on board one of the detained boats, which was found to be overloaded. (MMEA pic)

SHAH ALAM : Two passenger boats were detained for overloading during a maritime safety patrol in the waters off Port Klang yesterday evening.

The boats were carrying 40 and 42 passengers, exceeding their capacities of 32 and 34, respectively, said Abdul Muhaimin Salleh, Selangor director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Muhaimin advised passenger boat operators to strictly comply with licence conditions and warned that firm action would be taken against anyone violating maritime regulations.