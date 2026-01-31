Another bid to smuggle e-waste foiled at Port Klang

The discovery was made during an inspection of nine containers at Port Klang on Friday.

PETALING JAYA : The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) seized six containers suspected of carrying about 158 tonnes of e-waste and copper yesterday, its second such seizure this week.

AKPS director-general Shuhaily Zain said the discovery was made during inspections of nine containers as part of a multi-agency operation.

“Five of the containers were found to contain e-waste, including circuit boards, fuses, industrial fuses and copper, while another container contained copper wire,” he said, Berita Harian reported.

He said the import of scheduled waste is prohibited under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Last Tuesday, the agency seized five containers carrying e-waste and industrial and commercial garbage, estimated to weigh 125 tonnes, at Port Klang.

Port Klang is one of the world’s busiest container ports and processes about 41,000 containers a day.