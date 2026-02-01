Minister wants FAM to restore public confidence in football

Youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari stressed that public support is crucial in ensuring football remains a popular sport in Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Youth and sports minister Dr Taufiq Johari has called for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to restore the public’s confidence in the sport in light of the ongoing crisis within the organisation.

Fifa sanctioned FAM last September after accusing it of submitting falsified documents to confirm the eligibility of seven naturalised players, a matter which is now the subject of a police probe.

FAM’s executive committee resigned last week, with its acting president Yusoff Mahadi stating that the committee wanted to protect FAM’s reputation and maintain support from the public.

In a Buletin TV3 report, Taufiq stressed that public support is crucial in ensuring football remains a popular sport in Malaysia.

“I hope FAM can resolve this matter in an orderly, fair, and prudent way,” he said after observing Thaipusam celebrations at the Sri Subramania Swami Devasthanam Temple in his constituency Sungai Petani today.

“We understand the situation FAM is facing, and we continue to give the association the space to carry out its internal processes.

“I hope we can restore the public’s trust in football, and once again make it the sport that is the most loved by the people.”

Last September, Fifa fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while the seven naturalised players were each fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and handed a 12-month suspension from any football-related activities.

FAM took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after Fifa rejected an appeal against its sanctions.

CAS has set Feb 26 for a hearing at its headquarters in Switzerland to decide on FAM’s fate and that of the seven players – Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

Harimau Malaya suffered the worst drop of any country in the Fifa world rankings in December after slipping five spots to 121.

The drop comes as Malaysia’s results in three international friendly matches were overturned to 3-0 defeats following Fifa’s ruling that FAM fielded ineligible players.