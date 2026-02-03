Khairy also backs KL mayoral poll, says Loke

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said that Khairy Jamaluddin, a former health minister, had recently backed a proposed mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook today said that a proposal for mayoral elections in the capital should not be politicised, noting that former Umno leader Khairy Jamaluddin had also voiced support for such a move.

Loke said the matter should be seen as an effort to enhance the accountability of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) rather than an issue to be politicised.

“I don’t see this proposal as a DAP agenda alone. Many others have suggested it, including Khairy, who recently stated openly at a forum that Kuala Lumpur should hold a mayoral election to ensure greater accountability.

“Many MPs in Kuala Lumpur, including PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, also support efforts towards the democratisation of DBKL,” he told a press conference following a working visit to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan.

Loke had been asked to comment on DAP’s stance regarding a feasibility study on implementing a mayoral election, conducted by the office of federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh.

Yeoh had questioned the “fear” that some quarters had over the review process, which she said was crucial to ensure that policies are formulated based on accurate facts and data.

Loke, who is also the transport minister, said DBKL differed from municipal councils in other states, which are under state governments elected by the people, necessitating efforts towards democratisation.

“This is just a study to examine its feasibility. There’s no need for any party to politicise it.

“This matter should not be blown out of proportion because it has not been implemented – it is only a study,” he said.