RM1.4bil in unreported income uncovered via e-invoice checks

LHDN said 17,188 previously non-compliant taxpayers later came forward to file their income tax return forms, reporting RM1.4 billion in income for the past assessment year and contributing RM290 million to tax revenue. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has detected RM1.4 billion in unreported income following audit checks and enforcement actions carried out under the e‑invoice system, which began in August 2024.

In a statement, LHDN said it had identified over 500,000 potential cases demonstrating high financial capability with no matching tax records, including unreported income.

“LHDN has conducted audit checks and issued reminders to encourage taxpayers to voluntarily declare any non-compliance or errors in their tax information.

“A total of 17,188 taxpayers previously found non-compliant in submitting their income tax return forms have come forward to file them, reporting RM1.4 billion in income for the past assessment year and contributing RM290 million to tax revenue,” it said.

It said the implementation of e-invoicing had seen 184,325 taxpayers submitting 979 million e-invoices to date.

“With a combination of data-driven approaches and the latest technology, LHDN will continue to ensure that taxes are collected fairly and equitably, while detecting non-compliance,” LHDN added.