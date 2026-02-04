Govt backbencher defends Nga’s use of ‘Alhamdulillah’, bersyukur’

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming was accused of using terms that could belittle Islam. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A government backbencher came to Nga Kor Ming’s defence after an opposition MP criticised the housing and local government minister for repeatedly using terms commonly uttered by Muslims.

Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) said such terms were also used by non-Muslims in Arab countries.

“As a Muslim, I am delighted that the minister uses these terms,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Azli also said he hoped that Nga would one day embrace Islam.

Earlier, Nga was reprimanded by Siti Zailah Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) for his repeated use of phrases such as “sujud syukur”, “Alhamdulillah” and “bersyukur”.

“You keep using Muslim terms, but do you believe in Allah? Do not make light of these terms as it could confuse Muslims,” she said.

Nga then urged Zailah, of PAS, to calm down, and said that “Alhamdulillah” was an Arabic word and that it meant, in his context, that he was grateful.

But Zailah contended that “Alhamdulillah” was used to praise Allah, and told him not to belittle Islam.

Nga then urged MPs not to harp on issues that could undermine unity.