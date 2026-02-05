Perak govt seeks to address dry season with cloud seeding

Perak exco Nizar Jamaluddin said the dry season had affected local communities relying on Sungai Perak as a water source. (PBAPP pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Perak irrigation and drainage department has applied for cloud-seeding operations in the Bukit Merah dam catchment area and upper reaches of the Sungai Perak basin, given the prolonged dry season.

State infrastructure, energy, water and public transport committee chairman Nizar Jamaluddin said an official application had been submitted to the Perak state secretary’s office.

He said continued monitoring by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) showed low water levels at Tasik Temenggor due to limited natural water inflow from catchment areas and reduced rainfall in the last few months.

“The situation has affected downstream dams such as Tasik Bersia, Tasik Kenering and Tasik Chenderoh, which are now at the minimum operating level,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Nizar said this had also directly affected local communities relying on Sungai Perak as a water source, as well as ecotourism activities in the Tasik Temenggor and Tasik Raban areas.

“Another effect is the medium-term risk to the security of water and energy supplies, including TNB Janamanjung, which contributes about 25% of Peninsular Malaysia’s energy needs,” he said.