Bersatu ‘rotting’ owing to ‘draconian’ disciplinary actions, says Saifuddin

Saifuddin Abdullah said differences of opinion, including calls for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as Bersatu president, are part of strengthening a party.

PETALING JAYA : Supporters of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin are causing the party to rot by hiding behind its “draconian” disciplinary actions, a sacked party leader has claimed.

Saifuddin Abdullah accused the party leadership of suppressing dissent rather than engaging in open debate, as more members critical of the leadership are summoned before the disciplinary board and dismissed.

The former Bersatu Supreme Council member also questioned whether a notice issued to deputy president Hamzah Zainudin was aimed at “slowly killing off” the party’s number two.

He said the allegations levelled against Hamzah were almost identical to the narrative previously used against several leaders, including himself.

Saifuddin, the Indera Mahkota MP, was sacked on Jan 6 for violating the party’s constitution, though the exact nature of the offence was not specified.

“The question is whether the disciplinary board is carrying out its role as a disciplinary body, or acting as a weapon to suppress legitimate concerns and differences of opinion within the party.

“More troubling is the timing of this notice, which comes when public attention, especially among Malays, is focused on major national issues and the shortcomings of the current government,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin also questioned whether the move was intended to intimidate party members who hold views different from Muhyiddin’s.

“In reality, it is they (those hiding behind the draconian actions of the disciplinary board) who are causing Bersatu to rot,” he said, adding that differences of opinion are part of strengthening a party.

He said these differences include calls for Muhyiddin to step down as president due to loss of leadership capacity.

Hamzah has been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board on Thursday over multiple complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

The board had also summoned at least six other Bersatu leaders to appear on the same day.