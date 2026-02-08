Hamzah hauled up to Bersatu disciplinary board, again

This is the second time that Hamzah Zainudin has been called to appear before the Bersatu disciplinary board, after an earlier summons in October last year.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin has been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over multiple complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

In a notice dated Feb 6, the disciplinary board said this was the second time that Hamzah had been called to appear, after an earlier summons issued in October last year.

It is understood he failed to turn up the last time.

A complaint dated Sept 30, 2025 alleged that Hamzah failed to stop several party figures, including Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, from planning and conspiring to disrupt the 2025 assembly, despite being aware of a Sept 6 meeting on the matter.

Wan Saiful was later sacked from the party.

Hamzah is also accused of failing to stop statements and press conferences by party figures who were later sacked, which allegedly embarrassed party president Muhyiddin Yassin and damaged Bersatu’s image.

Another allegation is that he did not stop Wan Saiful from negotiating with the presidents of Perikatan Nasional component parties without Bersatu’s mandate, including on matters rejected by the party’s political bureau and supreme leadership council.

“The respondent (Hamzah) ought to have disciplined his supporters by issuing firm instructions and preventing them from causing disruptions, attacking party leaders and damaging the party’s image, and carrying out movements aimed at embarrassing, weakening, and toppling Bersatu’s founding president,” the board said in the notice.

Three separate complaints dated Feb 5 this year further allege that Hamzah was involved in efforts to collect statutory declarations by manipulating decisions made at the Gopeng retreat, to sabotage the 2025 general assembly, and to block a motion to retain Muhyiddin as Bersatu’s candidate for the 11th prime minister and as party president.

Hamzah is also cited over a remark made in Parliament on Jan 28 when he was said to have told reporters, “I wasn’t even invited, so how could I be told to attend?”

The board said Hamzah is required to attend a hearing on Feb 12 at the party’s headquarters.

It warned that failure to appear could allow the board to make recommendations or a decision without reference to him, and that any decision reached would be final.

Two Selangor Bersatu leaders previously urged the party to act against Hamzah, including expelling him, if he was found responsible for the party’s internal crisis, but political analysts said the opposition leader is unlikely to step down and will wait for a party decision.

Hamzah has denied strained ties with Muhyiddin, though he continues to be linked to internal manoeuvring that led to disciplinary action against several MPs.

These include the expulsion of Wan Saiful and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah, and the suspension of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

FMT has contacted Hamzah for comment.