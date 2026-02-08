Cops get 2-day remand for Zamri Vinoth, rally co-organiser

Preacher Zamri Vinoth was arrested last night along with 18 other people after police blocked the rally against ‘illegal’ temples from taking place. (TV Pertiwi pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have obtained a two-day remand order for preacher Zamri Vinoth and activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak over the planned rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said an investigation has been opened under the Sedition Act, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, and provisions under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Act.

In a short statement to the press, Fadil said a magistrate granted the police a two-day remand order for the duo.

It was reported earlier that a total of 131 police reports had been lodged against Zamri and a group known as Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (Garah).

The rally, planned for last night outside the Sogo department store in Kuala Lumpur, failed to materialise after police said it had been blocked for security reasons.

Some 19 people, comprising 15 men and four women, were arrested at the site, with 17 released after their statements were recorded, police said.