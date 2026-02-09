Bentley seized from woman who ‘forgot’ to renew road tax since 2018

JPJ officers confiscated the vehicle from the businesswoman during an operation at Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur. (JPJ pic)

PETALING JAYA : The road transport department (JPJ) has seized a Bentley Continental from a businesswoman who claimed she had forgotten to renew the car’s road tax and insurance since 2018.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said the woman claimed to have “overlooked” the renewal of the vehicle’s road tax and insurance when she was detained during an operation at Jalan Tun Razak.

Checks found that the vehicle belonged to her and that she did not have a valid driving licence, Harian Metro reported.

“Investigations found that the luxury vehicle’s road tax and insurance had not been renewed since 2018. The woman gave the excuse that she had overlooked it as, previously, her family would handle renewing them,” he said.