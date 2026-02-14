History paper rule for UEC students is unreasonable, says SUPP

Students of independent Chinese-medium schools seen in this file photo taking the UEC. A proposal that they also pass the SPM history paper has come under criticism. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A recent federal proposal that Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) students be required to pass the SPM history paper for university entrance goes against a 2013 consensus, the Sarawak United Peoples Party (SUPP) said today.

A statement by SUPP in Sibu said the 2013 consensus, reached between the Najib Razak government and the Chinese schools federation Dong Zong required only a pass in the SPM Bahasa Melayu paper for entrance to public universities.

The statement, quoted by The Borneo Post, said the consensus was reached by then prime minister Najib and a six-member Dong Zong delegation at a meeting in Putrajaya in April 2013. It stipulated that the UEC Bahasa Melayu subject itself would serve as the benchmark, without the need for additional SPM results, SUPP said.

The statement was in response to a federal government proposal that UEC students must also pass the SPM history paper and get a credit in Bahasa Melayu for entrance to public universities.

The party reiterated its full support for implementing the 2013 consensus, under which UEC holders applying to public universities need only meet the SPM Bahasa Melayu requirement.

SUPP criticised the current Pakatan Harapan-led government for deviating from this approach.

“Insisting that Chinese independent high school students sit for SPM History is completely unreasonable,” the party said.

“For more than 10 years, the UEC recognition policy in Sarawak has functioned smoothly with only a credit in Bahasa Melayu required, and no other conditions imposed,” the statement said.