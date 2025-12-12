Hassan Karim says Anwar’s stand on UEC grounded in law

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim has backed Anwar Ibrahim’s stand on rejecting DAP pressure for recognition of the UEC for university entrance.

PETALING JAYA : Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, backing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s stand on rejecting DAP pressure for recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), says Anwar’s decision is grounded in existing laws.

Hassan said Anwar’s stance was correct from the legal standpoint, citing both the Education Act 1996 and Article 152 of the Federal Constitution.

The Federal Constitution states that Malay is the national language while the Education Act specifies that the national language is the medium of instruction in all schools except national-type schools and those exempted by the minister.

Earlier this week, DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming said party officials would meet the prime minister to discuss recognition of the UEC, a long-standing DAP aim. The UEC, the school-leaving certificate of Chinese-medium schools, is not accepted for entrance to national universities. However, it is recognised in Sarawak for entrance to state-run universities.

Anwar said today all schoolchildren – including those from Chinese, Tamil, and English-medium and international schools – must master Bahasa Melayu. Only after the position of Bahasa Melayu is firmly established can the government “talk about other matters, including the UEC”.

Nga’s recent remark about meeting Anwar to discuss UEC recognition drew criticism from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who said there was no need to consider a certificate that was not in line with the national education policy.