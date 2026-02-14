‘Undur Muhyiddin’ slogan slapped on Bersatu’s Facebook page

A screenshot of the official Bersatu page on Facebook shows a cover image calling for party president Muhyiddin Yassin to step down. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu’s Facebook page appears to have succumbed to the party’s leadership feud, after the cover photo was changed to an image calling for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as president.

So far, no official explanation has been issued regarding the change made late last night, Bernama reported.

As of 6am this morning, more than 6,700 users have reacted to the post, giving it a thumbs-up or a laughter emoji. There were also over 1,600 comments, and the post had been shared over 600 times.

The post came after a day of drama, with the expulsion of 16 party leaders, including deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and three other MPs, two state assemblymen and 10 division chiefs.

A special meeting of the Bersatu Supreme Council is scheduled to take place at the party president’s residence at 10am today.