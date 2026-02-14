Hamzah is Muhyiddin’s latest victim, after downing 3 PMs

Speculation about Hamzah Zainudin’s position in Bersatu can finally be put to rest following his sacking from the party, though he can still file an appeal.

This latest development in Bersatu’s leadership tussle shows just how formidable Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin still is, as a veteran politician who has weathered various political trials over decades.

Attempts to topple Muhyiddin from the top post in Bersatu have failed, proving that the former prime minister isn’t one to be taken lightly.

Many assumed Muhyiddin had lost his sting in the party he co-founded after being sacked by Umno in 2016, but the reality is that he remains a cunning politician who understands the strategies involved in political power play.

History shows that Muhyiddin had a hand in bringing down three prime ministers, a rare feat that few in Malaysian politics can boast, save for Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It’s not easy to top Mahathir’s political tactics, and only time will tell if Muhyiddin’s strategies have placed him above the former Umno president in the annals of Malaysian politics.

Muhyiddin’s first ever move to oust a prime minister came in 2008, when he called for Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to step down as Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, adding to pressure being exerted by Mahathir.

Muhyiddin pointed to Umno’s poor performance in the 2008 general election, when Barisan Nasional lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority for the first time.

The former Johor menteri besar’s astute political maneuvering shone again in 2018 as he helped to topple Najib Razak, who prior to that had helped Muhyiddin reach the deputy prime ministership.

It all started with Muhyiddin being sacked from the Cabinet for speaking out on the 1MDB scandal. On June 24, 2016, he was booted from Umno, which led to him forming Bersatu with Mahathir and others.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bersatu joined Pakatan Harapan and contested under the PKR banner in the 2018 general election, as they ended BN’s six decades-long reign. Mahathir made history by becoming prime minister for a second time.

Pinnacle of power

Then came Muhyiddin’s third move which culminated in him reaching the pinnacle of power.

The Sheraton Move six years ago led to the collapse of the PH government and Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister. In dramatic fashion, Muhyiddin was appointed as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

What made it dramatic was how Muhyiddin had the support of his former party, Umno, which fell out of federal power just two years prior, as well as PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

PAS then joined hands with Bersatu to form the Perikatan Nasional coalition, despite the Islamic party being really close with Umno up till then.

While Muhyiddin’s time at the top was short — a grand total of 17 months before being forced to resign — he proved his ability to claw his way back into the centre of the political arena.

When many assumed he had lost his acumen, the Pagoh MP led PN into the 15th general election as the coalition gave PH a close fight at the polls.

PN won a total of 74 seats, just eight behind its rival, while the polls ended in a hung Parliament. PH then allied with BN, GPS, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and several smaller parties and independent assemblymen to form the government.

While he didn’t regain the top post, the outcome of GE15 showed that Muhyiddin still wielded influence and that his strategies were still very relevant.

All these instances show that it’s not easy to take down Muhyiddin. His expertise in reading political situations, building strategies, and leveraging on momentum in crucial moments has made him a figure that many Bersatu leaders still want to hold on to.

The Bersatu disciplinary board’s sacking of Hamzah is just one episode in a bigger political drama, in which Muhyiddin’s influence and experience continue to determine the party’s direction.

But the political games in Bersatu have yet to come to a conclusion. Muhyiddin faces another challenge to ensure Bersatu continues to have a presence in the Dewan Rakyat.

Prior to the rush of sackings yesterday, 17 of the party’s 23 MPs had called for Muhyiddin to resign as party president to make way for Hamzah. The sacking of four MPs yesterday, including Hamzah, means Bersatu’s standing in the Dewan Rakyat has diminished.

It now falls on Muhyiddin the political strategist and the cards he has up his sleeve to keep Bersatu from withering and fading into irrelevance.

The writer is the editor of FMT’s Malay News Desk.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.