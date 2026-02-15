Azam Baki rally proceeded peacefully, say police

About 200 people took part in a rally against MACC chief Azam Baki today, with around 600 police personnel deployed to maintain security.

KUALA LUMPUR : No untoward incidents occurred during the rally calling for the resignation of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki held in the city centre today, the city police chief said.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the rally, which drew nearly 200 people, proceeded in an orderly manner. “The peaceful assembly went well with the cooperation of the public,” he told reporters at Dataran Merdeka.

Fadil said about 600 police personnel were deployed, including officers from the Dang Wangi and Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, as well as assistance from nearby districts.

A thorough review would be made of events at the rally to determine whether sensitive issues of race, religion, or royalty were raised. “Police will take immediate action if such issues are identified,” he said.

More than 150 participants, dressed in black, gathered in front of the Sogo shopping mall earlier today amid a heavy police presence before proceeding to Dataran Merdeka.

They were heard chanting “Step down, step down, Azam Baki” and “Rise up, youths”, while holding placards bearing the words “We are against double standards” and “Exposed by Bloomberg”.