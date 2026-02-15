Expedite rollout of small projects nationwide, orders Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Madani People’s Carnival in Pontian, Johor today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has directed that the implementation of small-scale projects in all districts nationwide be expedited for the people’s benefit.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said issues affecting the people at the district level must be given due attention by leaders at both the federal and state government levels, Bernama reported.

“People may welcome announcements of mega projects that are important for the country, but they are more pleased when drains are repaired.

“They are also happy when road potholes are patched, damaged suraus fixed, and when we listen to the people’s grievances. This is my priority.

“Beginning January this year, we will dedicate a full year to ensuring small projects are implemented promptly,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the additional building of Pontian Hospital in Johor, today.

Also present were Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, deputy works minister Ahmad Maslan, and Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar instructed all district officers to submit reports on small projects in their respective areas to prevent delays.

“Sometimes there are many projects, but implementation is slow due to technical problems, and these issues are allowed to drag on.

“That is why I go down to the districts to see which projects are troubled and take immediate action to find out why they are delayed.”

On the construction of an additional building at Pontian Hospital, Anwar said he had directed that the project be expedited and categorised as a “fast-track” project.

He also reminded implementers and contractors involved in health facility projects that there must be no leakages or wastage.

“The tender process must be carried out properly so that it benefits the people. I will not compromise … as long as we are entrusted, we must run this administration cleanly and efficiently for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Anwar also approved an immediate allocation of RM2 million for basic amenities and surau facilities in the Pontian district.