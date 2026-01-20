RM4bil for public welfare projects in 2026, says Nga

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said that strengthening integrity and collaboration is key to ensuring that every planned project is implemented effectively and genuinely benefits the people. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The housing and local government ministry will use RM4 billion in funds for public welfare projects this year, placing integrity and teamwork at the core of implementing this year’s allocations.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said that every responsibility taken on by ministry staff was a public trust and must be carried out with full integrity, free from corruption or abuse of power.

“These allocations cover various infrastructure projects, including public parks, markets, community facilities, and initiatives by local authorities that have a direct impact on the quality of life of citizens,” he said in his New Year’s address to the ministry’s staff here today.

He also emphasised that the success of these projects depends on teamwork across all levels of the civil service, rejecting the approach of working in isolation or fostering a silo mentality.

“No success can be achieved alone. We must move as one team, without ego and without blaming one another,” he said.

Nga added that strengthening integrity and collaboration was key to ensuring that every planned project is implemented effectively and genuinely benefits the people.