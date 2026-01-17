RM3mil set aside for 6 Taman Madani projects in Penang

Sirim Qas International Sdn Bhd deputy president Wan Shahima Mior Ahmad Shahmi presenting ESG certifications to Penang Island city mayor A Rajendran in George Town today. With them are housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming (second from left) and Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming today announced a RM3 million allocation for six “Taman Rekreasi Madani” projects in Penang.

Nga said three of these recreational parks will be established on the island and the other three on the mainland. Two parks will be built in Permatang Pauh and one in Jawi, Nibong Tebal.

Nga said the projects — each costing RM500,000 — must be completed by Christmas.

“There shouldn’t be any delay (in these projects). They need to be completed this year itself,” said Nga during the presentation ceremony of environment, social and governance (ESG) certifications to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) at the Royale Chulan Hotel here.

MBPP is the first city council in the country to have received two ESG certifications from Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd.

These certifications are for ESG systems and social accountability management systems.

In congratulating MBPP, Nga hoped the city council’s achievement will be emulated by the other 155 local councils nationwide.

The minister also said he will nominate MBPP to contest in the Dubai International Best Practices for Sustainable Development Award 2026 on behalf of Malaysia.