PKR’s Mustapha takes over as Sabah PH chairman

Mustapha said the decision was made at a meeting of Sabah PH component party leaders today.
Two new appointments were made: Abdul Razak Jamil (PKR) as secretary and Zaidi Jatil (PKR) as youth chief, while Sabah DAP chief Phoong Jin Zhe remains as deputy chairman, with Chan Fong Hin as treasurer, and Jannie Lasimbang (PKR) as Sabah PH women’s chief.
Mustapha said the leadership meeting also discussed Sabah PH’s future direction, with a focus on issues related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963. “We will raise important matters concerning MA63, particularly the demand for a share of tax revenue derived from Sabah,” he said.