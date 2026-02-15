Umno steers clear of other parties’ turmoil, says Ahmad Maslan

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan says it is up to the party’s Supreme Council to decide on any membership application. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno and Barisan Nasional will not take advantage of turmoil in other parties, but would continue to strengthen themselves based on their own capabilities, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan said.

Asked about speculation that former Bersatu leaders would join Umno, Ahmad said it was up to the Supreme Council to decide on any application to join the party.

“If they want to be with us, the Supreme Council will decide,” Bernama quoted him as saying in Pontian, Johor. He said Umno would apply three principles when making the decision, including the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ concept.

Speculation has arisen about the political future of several Bersatu leaders, such as its former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked by Bersatu on Friday together with 16 others, among whom were four MPs and several state assemblymen.