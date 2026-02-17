Animal group calls for centralised database for pet dog microchipping

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said the government plans to make microchips and identification for pet dogs mandatory for licensing by the relevant local authorities. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A single, centralised national database with federal oversight must be at the heart of a proposed policy making it mandatory for pet dogs to have microchips and identification cards.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) also said licensing standards across all local authorities must be synchronised.

Ownership transfer protocols must be defined to prevent regulatory loopholes, it added.

SAFM said a properly structured traceability framework would strengthen enforcement, improve regulatory coordination, and establish clearer accountability mechanisms.

“Microchipping must not become merely an administrative requirement.

“Without a unified national database and clear legal accountability, the system risks becoming symbolic rather than effective,” it said in a statement.

On Feb 12, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said the government plans to make microchips and identification for pet dogs mandatory in order to be licensed with the relevant local authorities.

Mohamad said the veterinary services department and the housing and local government ministry were working on this initiative together.

Currently, it is not mandatory for pet cats and dogs to be microchipped before receiving their routine vaccines, though it is strongly encouraged.

SAFM said the proposal presented a “critical opportunity to modernise Malaysia’s companion animal governance framework”.

“It is about building a transparent and enforceable ownership system that can stand the test of time.”