Govt planning to mandate microchips in pet dogs

It is currently not mandatory for pet dogs and cats to be microchipped, though it is strongly encouraged, said minister Mohamad Sabu. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The government plans to make it mandatory for pet dogs to have microchips and identification cards in order to be licensed with the relevant local authorities.

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said the veterinary services department (DVS) and the housing and local government ministry were working on this initiative together.

“A pilot project will be held to evaluate the feasibility of this initiative,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Mohamad said it is currently not mandatory for pet cats and dogs to be microchipped before receiving their routine vaccines, though it is strongly encouraged.

He said pet owners are also strongly advised to obtain animal identification cards from state DVS clinics or private veterinary clinics appointed by the department.

“This is to encourage responsible pet ownership while ensuring the health, welfare and wellbeing of the animals,” he added.

Mohamad was responding to Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang), who asked if the government plans to make it mandatory for all pet dogs and cats to be microchipped to discourage owners from abandoning their pets.