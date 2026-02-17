Ismail Sabri vows to support YKM foster children through university

Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a recent visit to a foster home in Johor Bahru which is under the care of Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia.

JOHOR BAHRU : When Malaysia was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Ismail Sabri Yaakob was among the key figures at the forefront of shaping strategies to ensure livelihoods could continue despite sweeping restrictions and widespread anxiety.

As senior minister at the time, and later prime minister, Ismail was directly involved in managing the lockdown period under the movement control order – from public health measures to safeguarding the welfare of those severely affected.

However, the impact of Covid-19 did not end when the country transitioned into the endemic phase. In the shadow of the grim statistics live a group of people he believes must not be forgotten – children who lost their parents to the virus.

“That is why I established Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia (YKM). We are not like some countries where, once Covid-19 was over, aid stopped being distributed,” he said in an interview with FMT during a recent visit to two foster families under the care of the foundation.

He said YKM was set up while he was prime minister to ensure the welfare of some 1,000 foster children continues to be monitored, particularly those living with grandparents, relatives, or who rely on the goodwill of the community.

“Some are still in school and living in hardship,” he said. “So I decided that we must look after these children not only until they turn 18, but until they complete university studies, if they pursue higher education.”

Ismail said the government allocated RM25 million as seed funding for the foundation when YKM was established in 2021, followed by RM5 million annually to meet the children’s needs.

The charity run Larian Keluarga Malaysia is among the foundation’s initiatives to raise funds to support the welfare of its foster children.

At the same time, the foundation has sought to generate its own funds through initiatives such as Larian Keluarga Malaysia, an annual charity run in three categories: a 10km competitive run, a 5km fun run open to all ages, and a 3km family run cum walk which focuses on family and relaxing activities.

He said such activities enable the foundation to provide consistent monthly assistance (RM200 for those under 16 and RM250 for those aged 16 and above) rather than seasonal aid.

One-off assistance is also provided during major festive celebrations, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, Christmas, Kaamatan and Gawai, in addition to schooling and university support.

On YKM’s future, Ismail expressed hope that the foundation would continue as a lasting national welfare legacy.

“Although YKM may appear to be a private foundation, it can in fact be regarded as government-linked.

“The RM25 million fund came from the government, and the board of trustees includes representatives from the finance ministry, education ministry, as well as the women, family and community development ministry,” he said.