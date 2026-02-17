Ramadan begins on Thursday

An observer conducts the official rukyah hilal (new moon sighting) for Ramadan at the Al-Biruni Observatory in Putatan, Sabah, today to determine the start of fasting for Muslims this year. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Muslims in Malaysia will begin the fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday (Feb 19), the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced tonight.

The announcement, made live on television, came after religious officials gathered at 29 locations nationwide to attempt a sighting of the new moon and determine the starting date of fasting for Muslims this year.

Syed Danial said the date was set by a decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim for all states after receiving the consent of Malay rulers.