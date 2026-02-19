65 years’ jail, RM129mil fine for 3 Vietnamese found with protected wildlife parts

The Kuantan sessions court today found Bui Thi Ngan, Bui Van Noi and Bui Van Anh guilty of 15 charges of illegally possessing protected wildlife parts. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three Vietnamese nationals were fined RM128.9 million and sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison after being found guilty of 15 charges of possessing nearly 1,000 parts of protected wildlife without a permit.

The Kuantan sessions court today ruled that the prison sentences, ranging from 15 months to 12 years, are to run concurrently starting from the date of their arrest in November 2023, Sinar Harian reported.

Bui Thi Ngan, 55, her younger brother Bui Van Noi, 48, and their associate Bui Van Anh, 37, face an additional eight years in prison if they fail to pay the fines imposed by judge Maimoonah Aid.

According to the charge sheets, the trio were charged with possessing nearly 1,000 protected wildlife parts, including 67 wild boar parts, 59 porcupine quills, four barking deer parts, three Asian elephant tusks, three parts of slow loris meat, and three wolf parts.

They were also charged with possessing various parts that came from 56 Malayan tigers, 493 sun bears, 276 leopards, 20 clouded leopards, eight leopard cats, one python, and one mountain goat.

They were charged under Section 68(1)(b) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716), which provides for a fine of not less than RM150,000 for each wildlife species or part or derivative of wildlife, and imprisonment for a term of not more than 15 years.

They were also charged under Section 60(1)(b) of the same Act, which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both, if convicted.

All the offences were committed jointly at a residential premises on Jalan Sungai Lembing, Kampung Sungai Charu, Kuantan, on Nov 15, 2023.