Ex-chief justice Abdul Hamid dies

PETALING JAYA : Former chief justice Abdul Hamid Mohamad has passed away. He was 83.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Murni, who said he passed away at noon.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by his children,” she told FMT.

He leaves behind his wife, Hamidah Choong Abdullah, and four children.

Abdul Hamid, who was born in Kepala Batas, Penang, joined the judicial and legal service in May 1969, where he served for 21 years.

During that period, he served as a magistrate, president of the sessions court, assistant director of the Legal Aid Bureau, and deputy registrar of the High Court.

He was appointed a High Court judge in 1992, elevated to a Court of Appeal judge in 2002, and appointed a judge of the Federal Court a year later.

In September 2007, Abdul Hamid was appointed president of the Court of Appeal, before being named as the chief justice on Dec 11 the same year.

He retired in October 2008.

Former appellate judge Hamid Sultan Abu Backer hailed Abdul Hamid as a judge with special knowledge in civil and shariah law.

“He was one of the judges who was very passionate about writing judgments and also moving files expeditiously,” he said.

He said Abdul Hamid also paved the way for Islamic banking documents to secure contractual legitimacy in line with common law and the Contract Act.

Hamid, who served as a judicial commissioner during Abdul Hamid’s tenure as chief justice, said “buat kerja” was the key driving phrase he advocated to move the judiciary to fulfil its public obligations to clear the massive backlog of cases.

Abdul Hamid had chaired the Federal Court when it acquitted and discharged then opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim in 2004.

He also chaired the special court that tried a civil claim against a former Yang di-Pertuan Agong and reigning ruler of a state, where he ruled in favour of the plaintiff.

Following his retirement, Abdul Hamid was appointed a member of the Judicial Appointments Commission and chairman of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, among others.

He was conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’, in 2008.

Abdul Hamid’s death comes a day after former Court of Appeal judge Shaik Daud Ismail passed away.